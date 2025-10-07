TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Martinez travelled to Istanbul, where she visited the Bozdag Film studios, toured the show’s filming locations, and saw the Kayi Tribe camp featured in the popular series.
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Martinez's growing interest prompted her to do additional research, which ultimately influenced her decision to become a Muslim. / AA
16 hours ago

A Scottish woman has converted to Islam after being inspired by the hit Turkish historical drama “Establishment: Osman”, produced by Bozdag Film.

Bozdag Film said in a statement that Julieta Lorena Martinez developed a deep interest in Turkish culture while watching the series.

Her growing interest prompted her to conduct additional research, which ultimately influenced her decision to become a Muslim.

“I started watching Turkish television during the (Covid-19) lockdown because I was so moved by the story, the history, and the Islamic information that I’d never known before,” Martinez said.

RelatedTRT World - Climbing to top 3 in global market, what makes Turkish series different?

“Emotional pilgrimage”

Recommended

“This moved me to read the Quran, and two years later, after watching Osman, I took my shahada and became a Muslim.”

Martinez later travelled to Istanbul, where she visited the Bozdag Film studios, toured the show’s filming locations, and saw the Kayi Tribe camp featured in the popular series.

She described the visit as an “emotional pilgrimage”, adding, “I’ve been renewed. I love this.”

The series has become a global phenomenon, drawing millions of viewers worldwide for its depiction of the Ottoman Empire’s founding and its portrayal of cultural heritage.

RelatedTRT World - How dramas shape Türkiye’s perception globally

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support