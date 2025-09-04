US
US restricts visas for some Central Americans over alleged China ties
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says individuals accused of acting on behalf of Chinese Communist Party will be barred from entering US.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Ecuador's Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld in Quito / Reuters
September 4, 2025

The United States will restrict visas for certain Central American nationals accused of working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

Rubio said the individuals targeted were "intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party" and engaged in activities that undermine the rule of law in the region. He did not name any of those affected or provide specific examples.

"As a result, these individuals and their immediate family members will be generally ineligible for entry into the United States," Rubio said in a statement.

The policy will apply to Central American nationals who, while in their home countries, allegedly directed, funded, or supported actions carried out on Beijing’s behalf, Washington said.

The announcement reflects Washington’s deepening concerns over Beijing’s growing footprint in Latin America, a region long seen as within the US sphere of influence.

The US and China remain locked in disputes over trade tariffs, cybersecurity, intellectual property, alleged espionage, the origins of Covid-19, and Beijing’s positions on Hong Kong and Taiwan.

More recently, the rivalry has extended into Latin America, where China has sought stronger trade, diplomatic, and infrastructure ties.

US officials say those efforts risk undermining governance in Central America, already challenged by corruption, migration pressures, and weak institutions.

The visa restrictions are intended to deter individuals and groups from further aligning with Beijing in ways Washington considers harmful.

The State Department has previously imposed similar measures in Africa and Southeast Asia as part of efforts to push back against Chinese influence campaigns.

Rubio said the US would continue to monitor China’s outreach in the Western Hemisphere.

"We will hold accountable those who knowingly act on behalf of the CCP to undermine the rule of law in Central America," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
