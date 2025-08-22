The US Central Command announced on Friday that its forces killed a senior Daesh member and key financier during a raid in Atimah, northern Syria.

The raid carried out on August 19 killed the terrorist who “had relationships throughout the Daesh network in the region, posing a direct threat to US and Coalition forces and the new Syrian government.”

“We will continue to pursue Daesh terrorists with unwavering determination, throughout the region”, said Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of CENTCOM.