WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Trump on Thursday said he believed Ankara would agree to his request to stop buying Russian oil.
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
(FILE) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gestures during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2025. / Reuters
September 26, 2025

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Türkiye, as a sovereign state, determines for itself the fields in which it will cooperate with Russia.

Addressing reporters in Moscow, Peskov highlighted that the TurkStream and Blue Stream natural gas pipelines are running at full capacity. He underlined that trade and economic collaboration between Türkiye and Russia is ongoing.

“Türkiye is a sovereign state that independently decides on the areas in which it will cooperate with Russia,” Peskov said.

NATO claims on Russian jets

Peskov also responded to claims that diplomats from several NATO countries want Russian combat planes to be shot down if they enter allied airspace.

“I don't even want to talk about it, it's an extremely irresponsible statement,” he said, rejecting allegations of airspace violations as “groundless”.

Peskov stressed that Russian fighter jets conduct flights in line with international regulations and that no credible evidence of violations has been presented.

Recommended

Remarks on Zelenskyy

He also dismissed threats made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who suggested Kremlin officials should “know where the closest bunker is” if the war continues.

Peskov said Zelenskyy is trying to prove himself to European backers, adding: “He throws threats right and left, sounding rather reckless.”

He argued that Zelenskyy’s comments show Kiev’s focus remains on war rather than peace. “The real situation on the battlefronts tells a different story: every day, Ukraine’s position and negotiation stance deteriorate,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China