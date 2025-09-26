The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Türkiye, as a sovereign state, determines for itself the fields in which it will cooperate with Russia.

Addressing reporters in Moscow, Peskov highlighted that the TurkStream and Blue Stream natural gas pipelines are running at full capacity. He underlined that trade and economic collaboration between Türkiye and Russia is ongoing.

“Türkiye is a sovereign state that independently decides on the areas in which it will cooperate with Russia,” Peskov said.

NATO claims on Russian jets

Peskov also responded to claims that diplomats from several NATO countries want Russian combat planes to be shot down if they enter allied airspace.

“I don't even want to talk about it, it's an extremely irresponsible statement,” he said, rejecting allegations of airspace violations as “groundless”.

Peskov stressed that Russian fighter jets conduct flights in line with international regulations and that no credible evidence of violations has been presented.