Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday confirmed that he had submitted a royal decree to dissolve parliament for snap polls.

Phumtham said he took the decision because of growing political instability and economic challenges, Thai Enquirer reported.

Phumtham said the People’s Party’s decision to support Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister while staying in opposition could lead to a weak minority government.

"In such an unstable political environment, combined with ongoing economic challenges, restoring confidence in and about the country is essential," he said.

The latest move came after opposition party leader Charnvirakul said he had signed an agreement with the People’s Party to support him in becoming the prime minister.