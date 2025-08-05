Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev has blamed NATO countries for Moscow's withdrawal from a moratorium on short- and medium-range nuclear missiles.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on the withdrawal of the moratorium on the deployment of medium and short-range missiles is the result of NATO countries' anti-Russian policy," Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on X on Monday.

"This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps," he added.

His remarks came after Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow "no longer considers itself bound" by its "previously adopted self-restrictions" under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The 1987 pact required the US and the Soviet Union to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometres.