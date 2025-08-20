The association led by Renzo Ulivieri described the initiative as "not just a symbolic action, but a necessary choice," in response to a "moral imperative," shared by the "entire leadership team."

"The values of humanity, which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences," Ulivieri said.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The war has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by starvation.