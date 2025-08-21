INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
South Korea unveils three-phase plan to push North Korea towards denuclearisation
Seoul plans to leverage its alliance with Washington and inter-Korean dialogue to create conditions for Pyongyang to curb its nuclear ambitions, while balancing ties with Japan and China on broader regional issues.
South Korea unveils three-phase plan to push North Korea towards denuclearisation
South Korea Koreas Tensions / AP
August 21, 2025

South Korea’s president said he will pursue a three-phase "denuclearisation plan" to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear programme, seeking to freeze Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes in the first stage.

In the second and final stages, it will seek to "reduce and dismantle" North Korea's nuclear programme, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing an official summary of an interview ahead of his visit to Tokyo with Shigeru Ishiba, Japan’s prime minister.

Seoul is pursuing the strategy through active efforts for talks with Pyongyang based on its "solid" alliance with the US, said Lee to the Japanese daily news Yomiuri Shimbun.

RelatedTRT Global - Moscow 'respects' North Korea's nuclear program development

It was the first time that Lee, who took office in early June, announced such a plan to persuade North Korea to eliminate its nuclear weapons programme.

The North has already rebuffed Lee's peace overtures and offers for dialogue.

Maintaining close coordination with its longtime ally, the US, Lee said that Seoul will actively pursue inter-Korean dialogue to establish better conditions for the goal.

Recommended

After holding summit talks with Ishiba, Lee will fly to Washington to hold his maiden summit with US President Donald Trump next Monday.

On relations with Japan, Lee said his government will uphold past agreements on the issues of wartime forced labour and former women slaves for Japanese troops, euphemistically called "comfort women."

RelatedTRT Global - South Korea to tackle North Korea’s nuclear threat for peace: Seoul

"It is very difficult for the South Korean people to accept these agreements," he said. "But as they are promises made between countries, it would be undesirable to overturn them."

Lee, who previously criticised the agreements, said that as a president, he intends to honour them in the interest of bilateral ties.

Describing China as "a close country, inseparable geographically and economically," Lee said that Seoul seeks to cooperate where possible and compete where necessary, based on comprehensive considerations between the two neighbours.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative