Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that tariffs are now being used to “pressure, isolate and contain” other countries, urging the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations to enhance trade among each other.

"Power has always shaped trade, but today it increasingly defines it across the world. Tools once used to generate growth are now wielded to pressure, isolate and contain," Anwar told the opening session of the 58th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

"Tariffs, export restrictions and investment barriers have now become the sharpened instruments of geopolitical rivalry," he added.

Anwar's comments came as the US set out a plan to impose tariffs on allies and rivals alike. Malaysia faces 25 percent tariffs, and the two sides are currently holding negotiations.

"We must read the landscape clinically, speak with coherence, and act with foresight. Our cohesion must not end at declarations. It must be built into our institutions, our strategies and our economic decisions," he told the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc.

Anwar said that the multilateral system "cannot endure if its principles are upheld only when convenient, and therefore, ASEAN must be among those who choose to stand for rules, even when others choose to retreat."

“Yet we have preserved peace and expanded prosperity in ways few regions can equal. We did so by nurturing a habit of cooperation, a willingness to keep engaging, even when the past was difficult and the present testing,” he said.

‘Multilateralism is under attack’