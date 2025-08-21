WORLD
2 min read
Palestinian factions in Lebanon to start weapons handover
The first batch of weapons in the Burj al-Barajneh camp in Beirut will be handed over to the Lebanese army on Thursday.
Palestinian factions in Lebanon to start weapons handover
Lebanon plans to restrict all arms to the national army by year’s end, a step Hezbollah rejects as political and aligned with US-Israeli pressure. / Reuters
August 21, 2025

Palestinian factions in Lebanon will begin handing over weapons in refugee camps from Thursday under a government plan to bring arms under state control, Lebanese authorities said.

In a statement, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s office said the first batch of weapons in the Burj al-Barajneh in Beirut will be delivered to the Lebanese army.

Additional handovers are scheduled in the coming weeks in Burj al-Barajneh and other camps, the statement said, citing Ramzi Damaschkieh, who heads the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee.

The initiative follows a meeting on May 21 between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas. That meeting set a clear timetable and mechanism for disarming Palestinian groups inside Lebanon’s camps.

RelatedTRT Global - Lebanese cabinet authorises disarmament of Hezbollah, other non-state actors

Hezbollah rejects plan

Recommended

The move comes as Lebanon moves forward with a plan to limit all arms possession to the national army by the end of the year, a move Hezbollah has strongly rejected as politically motivated and aligned with Israeli and US pressure.

Israel launched a military offensive in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches