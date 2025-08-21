Palestinian factions in Lebanon will begin handing over weapons in refugee camps from Thursday under a government plan to bring arms under state control, Lebanese authorities said.

In a statement, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s office said the first batch of weapons in the Burj al-Barajneh in Beirut will be delivered to the Lebanese army.

Additional handovers are scheduled in the coming weeks in Burj al-Barajneh and other camps, the statement said, citing Ramzi Damaschkieh, who heads the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee.

The initiative follows a meeting on May 21 between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas. That meeting set a clear timetable and mechanism for disarming Palestinian groups inside Lebanon’s camps.

Hezbollah rejects plan