The signing of the agreement on the first stage of US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 0900 GMT, a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.
The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.
Qatar, Egypt, the US, and Türkiye have signed as guarantors of the Gaza peace deal, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire deal, the first phase of Trump's plan to end Tel Aviv's war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and reshaped the Middle East.
But immediately after the announcement that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire plan, the Gaza Civil Defence agency reported several strikes on the territory.
"Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza," said one of the agency's officials, Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, citing "a series of intense air strikes" on Gaza City.
Israeli military, meanwhile, said on Thursday that it continues to be deployed in the region and prepare for any operational development.
This comes as Reuters, quoting a source who was briefed on the details, reported that meetings of Israeli security cabinet and government on Gaza agreement have been pushed back by two hours to 1400 GMT.
The deal would cover three main points: the release Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to a designated line, and a surge of desperately needed aid into Gaza after years of blockade and war.
Hamas will exchange 20 living Israeli captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase of a deal, a source within the resistance group told AFP.
The exchange will take place within 72 hours of the implementation of the agreement, the source familiar with the negotiations said.
The Israeli captives will be released in exchange for 250 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment and 1,700 others abducted by Israel including children and women since the genocide began, the source added.