The announcement by US President Donald Trump of an agreement between Hamas and Israel in Gaza has triggered a wave of international reaction, with world leaders hailing it as a potential breakthrough toward ending the genocide and securing a lasting truce.

Trump said both sides had signed the first phase of his plan to end the war in Gaza — an agreement that includes the release of captives and an Israeli troop withdrawal to an agreed line.

The agreement followed indirect talks between Hamas and Israel mediated by Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Here are some of the remarks of world leaders.

United States

President Trump said the deal marked "the beginning of peace after years of war," calling it "a historic step for the people of the Middle East."

"We will treat all parties fairly," he said.

"The world is watching the start of something very special."

"This is a great day for the world," Trump added.

Hamas

In a statement, Hamas said it had "reached an agreement providing for an end to the war in Gaza," adding that the deal included "the withdrawal of the occupation, the entry of humanitarian aid and exchange of prisoners."

The Palestinian resistance group said it "appreciates the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye, and President Trump" in brokering the accord.

"We call on President Trump, the guarantor states of the agreement, and all Arab, Islamic, and international parties to compel the occupation government to fully implement its obligations under the agreement and to prevent it from evading or delaying the implementation of what has been agreed upon," Hamas said.

"We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, and that we will remain true to our pledge — never abandoning our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved."

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his "leadership, partnership, and unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages."

He hailed the military's genocidal actions in besieged Gaza to reach this “turning point.”

"Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point," Netanyahu said, calling the deal "a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel."

Qatar

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari confirmed that mediators had agreed on "the terms for implementing the first phase of the ceasefire."

"The agreement will lead to the end of the war, the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip," Al Ansari said, adding that more details would be announced soon.

United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the announcement of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

He praised the "diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye" and urged all sides to "abide fully by the agreement."

"All hostages must be released in a dignified manner, and a permanent ceasefire must be secured,” Guterres said, calling for the “immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza."

He said the UN would support implementation of the deal and work towards "a credible political path" leading to a two-state solution.

Palestinians erupt in joy

Footage circulating on social media showed Palestinians celebrating in the streets of Gaza City, Khan Younis, and other areas, waving flags and chanting slogans after the announcement.

Residents described the agreement as "a long-awaited moment" that raised hopes for relief after nearly two years of war.



As night fell in the coastal area of Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, an AFP contributor described an atmosphere of anticipation before the announcement, with joyful chants of "Allahu akbar", meaning God is the greatest, and some celebratory gunfire into the air.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the agreement between Israel and Hamas a "significant breakthrough."

"This is a major diplomatic accomplishment and a real chance to end a devastating war and release all the hostages," she said on X.

She added that the EU "will do what it can to support its implementation."

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed satisfaction that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza and thanked Donald Trump's efforts to end the war.

"I am greatly pleased that the Hamas-Israel talks... have resulted in a ceasefire in Gaza, I especially thank US President, Mr. Trump, who demonstrated the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government toward the ceasefire," Erdogan said on X.

Türkiye, which has been closely involved in the negotiations and sent a team to the talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, would "closely monitor the strict implementation of the agreement", he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry hoped that this ceasefire “will bring an end to the genocide that has continued for the past two years.”

Expecting the ceasefire agreement to be implemented in full, the statement by the ministry said that “with the ceasefire in place, it is imperative that humanitarian aid be delivered to Gaza—where a humanitarian catastrophe has been unfolding—and that efforts for the reconstruction of Gaza be launched without delay. Türkiye will continue to provide substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza in the period ahead.”

Indicating that lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian question, the statement expressed the ministry’s hope “that the momentum achieved in the ceasefire negotiations will also contribute to the realization of a two-state solution in the coming period.”