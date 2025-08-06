Türkiye and Syria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint Business Council aimed at re-establishing institutional cooperation between the two countries, Türkiye’s Trade Ministry announced.

The agreement on Wednesday was formalised during a roundtable meeting chaired by Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Shaar and Türkiye’s Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar.

The session also included members of Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and a Syrian delegation, along with business leaders from both countries.

