Several countries across the Pacific remain on edge after a massive earthquake struck the Russian Far East, triggering widespread evacuations from the US’ Hawaii to Japan.

While tsunami warnings have since been downgraded, anxiety remains high across coastal regions as people living near the coast were asked to seek shelter in higher grounds.

Airports have been shut, and office workers in seaside cities have rushed to higher floors amid the initial threat of incoming waves.

Japan's weather agency downgraded tsunami alerts on Wednesday afternoon but maintained warnings for its northern areas. Alerts for regions from eastern Ibaraki down to southern Wakayama have been reduced to advisories, according to the agency’s website.

The magnitude 8.8 quake struck off Petropavlovsk on Russia's remote Kamchatka peninsula, and was the largest since 2011 when a magnitude 9.1 quake off Japan and a subsequent tsunami killed more than 15,000 people.

The quake, which struck at 8:24 am (2304 GMT Tuesday), was one of the 10 biggest recorded, according to the US Geological Survey.

China also lifted the tsunami warning from some coastal areas, according to state-run media.

The Natural Resources Ministry had issued a yellow tsunami alert as high waves were expected to reach coastal areas of Shanghai with a predicted maximum wave height of 30 centimeters (nearly 1 foot).

However, later the ministry lifted the alerts for the eastern Zhejiang and Shanghai regions while maintaining a yellow tsunami warning for the east coast of Taiwan.

Separately, Chinese authorities also evacuated 283,000 people in Shanghai and moved them to 1,900 shelters due to the threat posed by Typhoon Co-May.

Russian authorities said a tsunami hit and flooded the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, while local media said a wave between three and four metres high was recorded in the Elizovsky district of Kamchatka.

A video posted on Russian social media appeared to show buildings in the town submerged in seawater. Authorities said the population of around 2,000 people was evacuated.

Several people were injured in Russia by the quake, state media reported, but none of them seriously.

"The walls were shaking," an Elizovsky resident told state media Zvezda.

"It's good that we packed a suitcase, there was one with water and clothes near the door. We quickly grabbed it and ran out... It was very scary," she said.

Millions advised to evacuate

Authorities in Russia's far-eastern Sakhalin region declared a state of emergency in the northern Kuril Islands.

The mayor there said that "everyone" was evacuated to safety.

Officials from countries with a Pacific coastline in North and South America — including the United States, Mexico and Ecuador — issued warnings to avoid affected beaches.