Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
A family of a victim has to "abandon funeral plans after being informed that their coffin contained the body of an unknown passenger", according to UK media.
Yogvivekdas Swami leads prayers in London, June 12, 2025, for the victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, India. / AP
July 23, 2025

Families in the UK have received the “wrong remains” of victims of an Air India plane crash last month, which left 260 people dead, according to a media report.

The families are suffering “fresh heartache because the remains of their loved ones were wrongly identified before being flown home,” the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

It said relatives of one of the victims had to abandon “funeral plans after being informed that their coffin contained the body of an unknown passenger rather than their family member.”

In another case, the “commingled” remains of more than one person killed in the crash were mistakenly placed in the same casket, it added.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said it has been “working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention.”

“In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements. All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

He added: “We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue.”

The UK-bound plane slammed into several buildings on June 12 after crashing in western Gujarat state.

Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and a Canadian.

One passenger survived the crash after he jumped out of the plane.

