WORLD
2 min read
Trinidad PM says new US radar to monitor Venezuela activity
Kamla Persad-Bissessar defends expanded US military cooperation as Caracas accuses Washington of using the Caribbean buildup to threaten President Maduro.
Trinidad PM says new US radar to monitor Venezuela activity
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says that the equipment strengthens surveillance capabilities long sought by Port of Spain. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Wednesday that a newly installed US radar system in the twin-island nation is designed to curb drug trafficking and monitor sanctioned Venezuelan oil shipments moving through the region.

The radar, part of a recent uptick in US-Trinidad cooperation, was installed at a new airport site and became operational just days after Persad-Bissessar confirmed its arrival on November 27. 

The prime minister, a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, said the equipment strengthens surveillance capabilities long sought by Port of Spain.

“The new radar system assists with the detection of Venezuelan crude oil sanction-busting activities and traffickers who have been conducting deliveries of narcotics, firearms, ammunition and migrants into our country from Venezuela,” she said in a statement.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's Maduro says call with Trump was 'respectful and cordial'

US presence in the Caribbean

Washington has expanded its military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, deploying warships — including the world’s largest aircraft carrier — and conducting joint drills with Trinidad and Tobago. 

RECOMMENDED

The campaign has included lethal strikes on more than 22 vessels since August, killing at least 83 people, actions experts warn may violate international law.

Caracas has condemned the increased US presence as a provocation, accusing Washington of seeking to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro under the guise of counter-narcotics operations. 

It has also criticised Persad-Bissessar, alleging she is enabling US plans to threaten Venezuela — accusations she firmly rejects.

Trump has maintained sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector since first imposing an embargo in 2019, and his administration now labels Maduro’s government a “drug cartel.” 

Persad-Bissessar said the new radar represents “a superior layer of protection that was previously unavailable.”

RelatedTRT World - US Senate minority leader says Americans deserve to 'hear truth' about Venezuela boat strikes
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians