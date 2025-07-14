WORLD
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Beijing calls its relationship with Moscow the "most strategically valuable" among global powers.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing. / Reuters
July 14, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed Beijing's "strategically valuable" relations with Moscow as he met his Russian counterpart against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and turbulent ties with the United States.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov was visiting Beijing after a trip to North Korea, where he received assurances of support for Moscow in the Ukraine conflict.

Wang told Lavrov on Sunday that "China-Russia are the most stable, most mature and most strategically valuable relationship between major powers in the world today", according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of their meeting.

"The current focus is to... deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, promote each side's development and revitalisation, and jointly respond to the challenges brought by a turbulent and changing world," Wang said.

The two ministers "exchanged views on the Korean peninsula, the Ukraine crisis, the Iranian nuclear issue and other matters", the Chinese statement said.

It did not mention ties with Washington, which Moscow said was also on the agenda.

The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Wang also discussed other "burning issues", including the Israeli war in Gaza.

China, a diplomatic and economic ally of Moscow, claims to be neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
