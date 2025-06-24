Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a warning, while addressing a session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) , against the revival of colonial-era ambitions in the Middle East, condemning what he called efforts to impose a “new Sykes-Picot order” on the region.

“We will not permit the creation of a new Sykes-Picot arrangement in our region — one where borders are redrawn in blood,” Erdogan declared at the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul on Saturday.

His statement invoked one of the most controversial diplomatic episodes of the 20th century — the Sykes-Picot Agreement , a secret pact between Britain and France during World War I that partitioned the Ottoman Empire’s Arab territories into imperial spheres of influence.

While the agreement was never fully realised in its original form, its consequences — artificial borders, externally imposed governance, and the sowing of sectarian division — still reverberate throughout the modern Middle East.

Erdogan’s invocation of the century-old accord was more than symbolic; it was a warning against present-day attempts to reshape the region through war and power politics.

Warning amid regional chaos

Erdogan’s speech came against the backdrop of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where more than 55,000 Palestinians — nearly two-thirds of them women and children — have been killed in Israeli strikes, with 128,000 more wounded.

“Two million of our brothers and sisters in Gaza have been clinging to life under inhumane conditions for 21 months,” he told the gathered foreign ministers.

The Turkish leader extended his condemnation beyond Gaza, denouncing Israeli military operations in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran as “acts of banditry”.

He described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as the foremost threat to regional peace, calling for the Islamic world to move beyond symbolic gestures and adopt a united strategic stance against continued aggression.

“We must demonstrate stronger solidarity — not only to end the atrocities in Gaza but also to confront Israel’s reckless actions in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran,” Erdogan said.

“In an era of fragile politics and realignments, unity among Islamic nations is not a choice — it is a necessity.”

The Sykes-Picot legacy

To understand President Erdogan’s warning, one must revisit the history he referenced.

The Sykes-Picot Agreement , signed in 1916 by British diplomat Mark Sykes and his French counterpart Francois Georges-Picot, divided the Ottoman Empire into zones of British and French control — without regard for the ethnic, tribal, and religious realities of the people living there.

Historian and rector of the National Defense University Prof Dr Erhan Afyoncu tells TRT World that the pact was not drawn in the spirit of peace or justice, but to serve the imperial ambitions of Europe’s great powers.

“Their eyes were always on the Middle East,” Afyoncu says. “With the Ottoman Empire’s forced withdrawal after World War I, the region has known nothing but war, instability, and sorrow.”