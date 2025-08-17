WORLD
Syria extinguishes wildfires in Latakia, Hama countryside
Syria’s interior minister says areas are under close monitoring to prevent reignition.
Syrian provinces have faced recurring wildfires this summer, fueled by soaring temperatures, drought, dense forest cover, and strong winds. / AA
August 17, 2025

Syria said Sunday that it had extinguished wildfires in the Latakia and Hama countryside following days of efforts to battle the flames.

On Tuesday, wildfires broke out due to high temperatures in eastern Latakia province and the Hama countryside in central Syria.

Interior Minister Raed Al-Salah said on the US social media company X that the forest fires were completely put out, and the areas were cooled down by civil defense teams.

Salah stressed that the areas remain under close monitoring to prevent renewed fires.

“The safety of citizens and the protection of forests will always remain a top priority,” he said.

Syrian provinces have faced recurring wildfires this summer, fueled by soaring temperatures, drought, dense forest cover, and strong winds.

In July, wildfires swept through Latakia’s mountain forests for 12 days, burning more than 16,000 hectares of woodland and farmland, damaging 45 villages, and displacing nearly 1,200 families, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
