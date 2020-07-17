Fast News

Officials in Baku and Yerevan confirmed shelling with large-calibre weapons and said fighting was ongoing near the border in the Tavush region.

In this photo taken on Thursday, July 16, 2020, a woman stands in front of her damaged home after the shelling by Armenian forces in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan. (AP)

Border clashes between arch-foes Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed after a brief de-escalation in fighting.

The Azeri defence ministry said one of its soldiers died, while Armenia’s defence ministry said a civilian was wounded in Chinari village from an Azeri drone strike.

Azerbaijan said early on Thursday clashes were ongoing near the border after "Armenians shelled Azerbaijani villages with large-calibre weapons" and Armenia's defence ministry said Azerbaijani forces were "shelling Armenian villages with mortars and howitzers."

Defence officials a day earlier said fighting had subsided in the Tavush region after several days of deadly clashes.

At least 17 people on both sides were killed in three days of shelling that started on Sunday between the ex-Soviet republics.

Azerbaijan said it has lost 12 servicemen and one civilian in three days of fighting, and Armenia said four of its troops were killed on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Armenian officials said 20 servicemen have been injured since Sunday, with one of them in grave condition.

The fighting had prompted calls for an immediate ceasefire from the United States, European Union and regional power broker Russia.

Internationally mediated peace talks between the two Caucasus nations have so far failed to bring about a solution to the territorial dispute.

Azeri minister sacked

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev sacked his foreign minister after accusing him of "meaningless negotiations" with Armenia.

Eleven Azeri soldiers and a civilian and four Armenian servicemen have been killed in border clashes between two former Soviet countries that fought a war in the 1990s over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Aliyev said on Wednesday Foreign Minister Elmar Mamedyarov did not do enough to try to resolve the conflict.

"What was the foreign minister doing? Where he was? We were all at work after the July 12 events ... and I could not find him," Aliyev told a government meeting of the start of the clashes on Sunday.

"... Unfortunately, recently our diplomacy is not compatible with the successful development of our country. In some cases, it is engaged in meaningless work, meaningless negotiations."

Mamedyarov, 60, has been foreign minister since April 2004.

Locked in conflict

The two neighbours in the South Caucasus have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia, who declared independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled.

The latest clashes occurred some 300 km from the mountainous enclave.

Though a ceasefire was agreed upon in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to accuse each other of shooting attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azeri-Armenian frontier.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have frequently engaged in clashes. In 2016, scores were killed in four days of fighting.

Turkey slams Armenian aggression

Turkey's Foreign Ministry slammed Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijan and the smear campaign against Turkey.

"This hypocritical attitude of Armenia, which has maintained an illegitimate occupation in the territory of Azerbaijan for many years, clearly and obviously reveals who is the main obstacle to the establishment of permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus," it said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry said Armenia's foreign policy based on slander will not be beneficial to anyone.

“This approach is a manifestation of a mentality that creates its identity only from a unilateral understanding of history and tries to justify its unlawful aggression,” it said.

The ministry added that the Armenian authorities should act wisely and learn as soon as possible to be part of solutions instead of problems in the South Caucasus.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies