The blast targeted a vehicle of the border police, which is now run by the Taliban, killing five people, including two civilians, among them a child, witnesses said.

Taliban members and people gather at the site of a bomb explosion in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on September 19, 2021. (AFP)

Witnesses say an explosion targeted a Taliban vehicle in the provincial city of Jalalabad, the second such deadly blast in as many days in a Daesh stronghold.

The Taliban and Daesh extremists are enemies, and fought each other even before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month.

Witnesses said Sunday’s blast targeted a vehicle of the border police, which is now run by the Taliban.

Initial reports said five people were killed, including two civilians, among them a child.

The Taliban were not immediately available for comment about possible casualties among their ranks.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed after three blasts ripped through the city, the heartland of Daesh terror group's Afghanistan branch.





This story is developing and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies