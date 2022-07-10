Fast News

Russian troops shell Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on the 137th day of the conflict as Ukrainian officials accuse Moscow of preparing further attacks and Washington promises new military aid to Kiev.

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Canada sends turbines to Germany to increase Russian gas supply

Canada has decided to return to Germany turbines needed to maintain the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, with Russia waiting on the machine’s arrival before increasing supplies.

Germany is seeking to bolster waning energy supplies, but Ukraine has accused Berlin of giving in to Russian "blackmail" after Moscow blamed reduced supplies on the need for repairs, not market conditions amid the Ukraine war.

"Canada will grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada to allow the return of repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany, supporting Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas," said Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

"Absent a necessary supply of natural gas, the German economy will suffer very significant hardship and Germans themselves will be at risk of being unable to heat their homes as winter approaches" Jonathan Wilkinson

