Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 420M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil remains the third most infected country with Covid-19 in the world after US and India with nearly 28 million confirmed cases. (Reuters)

Friday, February 18, 2022

Brazil reports over 1,100 Covid deaths

Brazil has recorded 131,049 new coronavirus cases and 1,128 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered 27,937,835 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 641,902, according to ministry data.

South Korea cases top 100,000 for the first time

South Korea's new daily Covid-19 cases have topped 100,000 for the first time amid an Omicron outbreak, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, though deaths have remained relatively low in the highly vaccinated country.

The KDCA said 109,831 new Covid-19 cases had been reported as of midnight.

Mexico reports 470 more coronavirus fatalities

Mexica has reported 470 coronavirus fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 314,598 since the pandemic started.

EU official says Covid-19 has shown fragility of societies

An EU official has said that Covid-19 has exposed the unpreparedness and fragilities of societies and also that the pandemic does not know borders.

Participating in a discussion through video link on the future relations of EU and Turkiye, the Acting Deputy Director-General of the European Commission Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, John Ryan said health and pandemics are areas of common concern for both the partners.

Ryan said the EU has supplied 400 million doses of vaccines to countries under the Vaccines Global Access for Covid-19 (COVAX).

Stating that the EU hopes to increase this figure to 700 million doses by the middle of this year, Ryan said, the pandemic was entering a different phase and added that accelerating global vaccination is a high priority.

Source: Reuters