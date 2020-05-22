Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than five million people, with over 334,000 deaths. Coronavirus-related updates for May 22:

Employees bury the coffin of a person who died from Covid-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 20, 2020. (AFP)

Friday, May 22, 2020

Thailand reports no new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,037 cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started

There are 2,910 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started, the government's coronavirus task force said in an update.

China has made 'major strategic achievements' against virus: premier

China has made "major strategic achievements" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak, Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of the National People's Congress on Friday.

"At present, the epidemic has not yet come to an end, while the tasks we face in promoting development are immense," he told thousands of delegates in Beijing.

At centres for stranded migrants in Panama, 59 test positive

Fifty-nine migrants in Panamanian migration centres have tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official said, as thousands of migrants in the Central American nation wait to advance on their journey north.

More than 2,500 migrants became stranded in Panama in March when the border with neighbouring Costa Rica was closed in an attempt to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus, according to figures from Panamanian migration authorities.

Nearly 2,000 of those migrants are being held in migration centres in the Darien province, located on the edge of a remote swath of jungle that separates Panama and Colombia, according to migration officials.

Mexico posts record 2,973 cases in single day

Mexican health authorities on Thursday reported 2,973 more coronavirus cases, a daily record for new infections, bringing the country's total tally to 59,567 cases.

Mexico also registered another 420 deaths, just slightly lower than its record one-day death toll the prior day. A total of 6,510 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Mexico since the start of the pandemic.

Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily deaths

Brazil registered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday, with more than 20,000 total fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil now has 310,087 confirmed cases, the ministry said, just a few thousand fewer than world No. 2 hot spot Russia, which trails the United States.

Cameroon president breaks media silence

Cameroon's 87-year-old President Paul Biya has made a televised address to his people ending more than two months of silence as the central African nation dealt with a burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Biya's long silence was for supporters a sign of gravitas but for critics one of failure.

"Like most countries in the world Cameroon is suffering from Covid-19," Biya said Tuesday night on state channel CRTV.

"The number of people infected rises day after day, bringing proof that the fight against the pandemic is complex and difficult."

Biya urged people to respect "measures taken by the government, such as the obligatory wearing of masks".

US flags will lower to half-staff to honour virus victims

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he would order US flags lowered to half-staff for three days in honour of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus.

"I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," Trump said.

"On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honour of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation," he added.

Monday marks the US Memorial Day holiday, observed in remembrance of those who have died in service.

IMF reaches staff agreement for $5 bln Ukraine financing

The International Monetary Fund said it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a new $5 billion, 18-month Stand-By Arrangement to help the Eastern European country address the economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement, subject to approval by the IMF's executive board, aims to provide balance of payments and budget support and "will ensure that Ukraine is well poised to return to growth and resume broader reform efforts when the crisis ends," IMF Ukraine mission chief Ivanna Vladkova Hollar said in a statement.

Coronavirus detected in Haiti's largest prison

Nearly a dozen detainees in Haiti's largest prison have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an administrator told AFP Thursday, as fears mounted that the disease could spread like wildfire through the country's dirty and overcrowded correctional system.

Last week, approximately 50 prisoners in the Port-au-Prince penitentiary reported having a fever, prompting health officials to test 12 inmates as a sample.

Results indicated that 11 were positive for Covid-19.

"I can confirm that Covid-19 entered the prison," Charles Nazaire Noel, director of the national prison system, told AFP.

Coronavirus data used in decision to reopen Georgia flawed

Data on coronavirus infections that was a key driver in Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s aggressive push to reopen the state was flawed and may have distorted perceptions of progress against the virus.

Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said in an emailed statement Thursday that the department included antibody tests when calculating the total number of tests conducted “since early April," using the same methodology as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said about 57,000 of the 407,000 total tests reported to the state have been antibody tests.

The inclusion of antibody tests in state testing data was first reported by the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.

Antibody tests look for the presence of a protein that the body makes in reaction to the virus, while other, more common tests, called viral tests, look for the virus itself.

Latin America passes US, Europe in daily cases

Latin America has surpassed the US and Europe in the number of new daily coronavirus infections, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO noted Wednesday that 106,000 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the outbreak began, with many of them in Latin American countries.

US military will no longer ban Covid-19 survivors from serving

The Pentagon on Thursday announced that the US military would no longer bar people who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 from serving in its ranks.

Defense Department personnel head Matthew Donovan said he had "rescinded" rules on the matter, which the military had put in place in early May out of concern over long-term respiratory damage from the disease.

"There was some interim and draft guidance... that I rescinded," Donovan told reporters during a press conference.

He noted that the revision was just one part of a larger update and that health professionals would be looking into further recommendations.

However if a new recruit has not yet fully recovered from Covid-19 or is still suffering from ongoing side effects, he or she may not be able to join the armed forces immediately.

Each branch of the military is able to issue waivers concerning the matter.

The US military has suffered a total of 5,888 Covid-19 cases as of Thursday, 129 of which had to be hospitalised and two of which have died.

South Africa reports 30 more deaths

South Africa has recorded 30 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 369, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced Thursday.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients,” Mkhize said in a statement.

Mkhize said 1,134 more Covid-19 infections were also confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in South Africa to 19,137.

Covid-19 claims 124 more lives in Peru

Peru reported 124 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said the death toll climbed to 3,148 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 108,769 with 4,749 new additions.

Nearly 42,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies