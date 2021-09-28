Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 233M people and has killed at least 4.7M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for September 28:

A minor receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Asuncion, Paraguay on July 23, 2021. (AFP)

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Pfizer submits data for vaccine use in younger kids

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE submitted initial trial data for their vaccine in 5-11 year olds and said they would make a formal request with US regulators for emergency use in the coming weeks.

The US Food and Drug Administration said earlier this month it would look to complete its data review for this age group as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months. That could mean an authorisation of the shot for children by the end of October, sources have told Reuters.

A decision on the vaccine's use in younger children is eagerly awaited by millions of Americans as infections have soared in children to hit their highest point in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The vaccine, which is already authorised for 12 to 15 year olds and fully approved for ages 16 and up, induced a strong immune response in the target age group in a 2,268-participant clinical trial, the companies said on Sept. 20.

The companies said they plan to submit the data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities.

Bangladesh gets vaccine boost from US

Bangladesh’s sluggish vaccination drive received a welcome boost on Tuesday with the arrival of 2.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

The shipment came from the US under the global vaccine-sharing COVAX initiative, the Health Ministry said, raising Washington’s total donation to Dhaka to 3.6 million.

According to the ministry, Bangladesh has received around 50 million doses of different vaccines, both as gifts and commercial supply, and has administered more than 41 million so far.

Vaccination coverage remains quite low in the country, with around 16 million people, just about 10% of the population, fully vaccinated, according to latest figures.

Sanofi drops plans for mRNA vaccine

French drugmaker Sanofi said it was shelving plans for a vaccine based on messenger RNA despite positive results from early stage testing.

The Paris-based company said it will continue to develop another vaccine candidate that is already undergoing late stage human trials. That vaccine, developed jointly with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, is based on the characteristic spike protein of the virus.

Messenger RNA vaccines use a different technology that uses genetic information from the virus to trigger an immune response. This technology is already being used in the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

“From a public health perspective, mRNA COVID vaccines are widely available today, and starting a placebo-controlled study in countries where vaccines are available would be extremely challenging, so it does not make sense for us to further advance our mRNA Covid vaccine into Phase 3,” Sanofi said in response to questions from The Associated Press.

Sanofi recently expanded trials of its recombinant protein vaccine to test its effectiveness as a booster dose to extend immunity for people inoculated with a variety of other vaccines.

WHO chief expects collaboration on virus origins probe

The head of the World Health Organization said that he expected all countries, including China, to collaborate in the second phase of a probe into the origins of the coronavirus after an initial mission to China.

Speaking at a Geneva-based event on trade and the virus, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he hoped that the next phase of studies would begin as soon as possible.

He also repeated his support for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response. "The world needs a framework," he said.

Some NBA players still unvaccinated ahead of new season

The 2021-2022 NBA season, the 75th season of the association, will get underway in three weeks, but some players still remain unvaccinated, causing controversy.

A total of 90 percent of players have received at least one dose of the shot, but some players, including New Jersey Nets' superstar guard Kyrie Irving, are reportedly not vaccinated.

Players in the NBA are not currently mandated to receive the vaccine against coronavirus, but in some cities such as New York City and San Francisco, players must take the vaccine to be on the court at home.

Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins previously applied for a religious exemption from receiving shots, but NBA denied his request.

"Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements," NBA said.

Wiggins still defends his decision; "I'm confident in my beliefs and what I think is right, what I think is wrong. I'm just going to keep doing what I believe. Whether it's one thing or another, just going to keep doing it," he said.

Turkey to keep schools open despite high infections

Turkey will "never" close schools again despite a recent rise in infections and the government is mulling various methods to continue in-person education, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

After months of online classes during the pandemic, Turkey reopened schools this month, while removing most restrictions over the summer. It also began asking for a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination from teachers and also for certain public events.

Daily deaths, which rose to around 250 this month, have fallen slightly and Turkey's vaccination rate based on population is higher than most peers.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Koca said a quarter of coronavirus cases detected since schools reopened were among those aged up to 17. But the priority was to continue in-person classes under all conditions, he said.

"I have said that we will keep schools open this year under any circumstances. It's not about being the last to close, they should never close," TRT Haber quoted Koca as saying.

South Africa presses WTO for vaccine patents waiver

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa asked the World Trade Organization to suspend intellectual property rights for vaccines to bridge the huge gap in vaccination rates worldwide.

India and South Africa last year brought forward the intellectual property waiver proposal before the WTO but there has been no consensus.

Proponents argue the temporary removal of IP rights will boost production in developing countries and address the dramatic inequity in access.

But there is fierce opposition from pharmaceutical giants and their host countries, which insist patents are not the main roadblocks to scaling up production and warn the move could hamper innovation.

"Passing a time-bound targeted TRIPS waiver as proposed by South Africa and India — and now supported by many countries around the world — is urgent if we are to save millions of lives."

TRIPS is a comprehensive WTO agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights which is used to resolve trade disputes over IP.

Pressure is mounting for an accord ahead of the 12th ministerial conference of the WTO, which runs from November 30 to December 3 in Geneva.

Egypt allows immediate vaccination amid fourth wave

Egypt is now providing immediate vaccinations at youth centers across the country without prior online registration, a step aimed at encouraging vaccinations and relieving pressure on hospitals and health units amid a fourth wave of infections.

Nearly 270 youth centers are now open for citizens to get the vaccines, the health ministry said, bringing the total number of vaccination sites across the country to 1,100.

The move is part of the "Together We Are Assured" campaign, launched by the health ministry in mid-September, that allows citizens to register and receive vaccinations immediately after complaints of a large time difference between the two steps.

Egypt said in August that it plans to vaccinate all 4.5 million of its state employees against the virus in two months.

As part of the programme, all workers in pre-university education, university employees and university students, a total of more than 5 million people, will be vaccinated before the start of the academic year in October.

So far, 11 million people in the country of more than 100 million have been given one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while more than 5 million have been given two doses, health minister Hala Zayed said on Saturday.

The health ministry expects the peak of the fourth wave of infections in October.

Pakistan to begin vaccinating children 12 and up

Pakistan’s planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 or above to protect them from coronavirus.

The announcement on Tuesday by Asad Umar comes amid a steady decline in fatalities from coronavirus across the country.

Umar in a tweet said Pakistan will launch a campaign soon to vaccinate children at schools. He did not say exactly when it will begin.

Currently Pakistan is offering free jabs to teens and adults.

The latest development comes hours after Pakistan reported 41 deaths from coronavirus and 1,400 new cases in the past 24 hours.

It is the first time since July that Pakistan reported less than 1,500 single-day confirmed cases amid the fourth wave which authorities believe has subsided.

Japan to lift state of emergency at end of September: PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said his government had decided to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in all regions at the end of the month amid a steady decline in the number of new cases.

Restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants will be eased in phases, Suga said.

Russia reports record 852 daily deaths from Covid-19

Russia has reported 852 deaths in past 24 hours, above the previous all-time high reported last week amid a spike in new cases.

The authorities reported 21,559 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 cases on Monday.

India reports smallest rise in deaths since mid-March

India has reported 179 deaths, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.

Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.

World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific

East Asia and the Pacific region's recovery has been undermined by the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which is likely slowing economic growth and increasing inequality in the region, the World Bank said.

Economic activity began to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and growth forecasts have been downgraded for most countries in the region, according to the World Bank's East Asia and Pacific Fall 2021 Economic Update.

While China's economy is projected to expand by 8.5 percent, the rest of the region is forecast to grow at 2.5 percent, nearly 2 percentage points less than forecast in April 2021, the World Bank said.

"The economic recovery of developing East Asia and Pacific faces a reversal of fortune," said Manuela Ferro, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific.

"Whereas in 2020 the region contained Covid-19 while other regions of the world struggled, the rise in Covid-19 cases in 2021 has decreased growth prospects for 2021."

The report estimates most countries in the region, including Indonesia and the Philippines, can vaccinate more than 60 percent of their populations by the first half of 2022.

While that would not eliminate coronavirus infections, it would significantly reduce mortality, allowing a resumption of economic activity.

Sydney's unvaccinated warned of social isolation when lockdown ends

Sydney residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 risk being barred from various social activities even when they are freed from stay-at-home orders in December, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejkilian has warned.

Under a roadmap to exit lockdown in Australia's biggest city, unvaccinated people are already subject to delays in freedoms that will be gradually granted to inoculated citizens between October 11 and December. 1.

The two-tier system, designed to encourage more people to get vaccinated, has been criticised for both penalising vulnerable groups who have not had access to inoculations and for falling short of providing a real incentive for the vaccine hesitant.

However, Berejkilian said people who choose not to be vaccinated could be barred entry to shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues even after the state lifts all restrictions against them on December 1.

"A lot of businesses have said they will not accept anyone who is unvaccinated," Berejiklian told Seven News on Tuesday.

"Life for the unvaccinated will be very difficult indefinitely."

Pubs, cafes, gyms, and hairdressers will reopen to fully vaccinated people on October 11 in New South Wales, home to Sydney, and more restrictions will be relaxed once the state's 80 percent adult population becomes fully vaccinated, expected by the end of October.

Australia is pursuing a faster reopening through higher vaccination rates despite persistent infections, largely in its two biggest cities Sydney and Melbourne.

There are some tentative signs cases in New South Wales, the epicenter of the country's worst outbreak may be flattening.

The state reported 787 new cases on Monday, its lowest daily figure in more than a month.

The number of people hospitalised dipped to 1,155 from 1,266 a week ago as vaccination levels in people aged over 16 topped 60 percent in the state.

Neighbouring Victoria, however, reported its biggest daily rise in infections, with 867 cases.

Australia had managed the pandemic better than many other comparable countries until the arrival of the Delta variant in June triggered a third wave of infections.

Japan seeks to lift state of emergency at end-September

The Japanese government will seek advisers' approval to lift all emergency curbs at the end of the month as the number of new coronavirus cases falls and the strain on the medical system eases, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said.

If approved by a panel of government advisers, Japan as a whole would be out of a state of emergency for the first time in nearly six months.

Like many other countries, Japan had struggled to contain the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant –– including through the Summer Olympic Games –– keeping much of the country under emergency restrictions.

But new daily cases steadily declined over the past month, to 2,129 on Sunday, while the number of severe cases also fell.

About 56 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and the government has said all those who want the shot will have gotten one by November.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies