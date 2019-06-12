Muslim Caliphs almost always wanted to keep the holy relics of Prophet Mohammed close to where they ruled. In the end, the Ottoman rulers brought them to Istanbul, where the Turkish government safeguards them in the historic Topkapi Palace.

After the Ottomans became the holders of the caliphate in 1517, defeating the Mamluks and conquering much of the Middle East, they brought most of the Holy Relics of Prophet Mohammed from Cairo to Istanbul.

They have been kept in the Chamber of the Holy Relics inside the Privy Room, which was the sultans’ living quarters for centuries, in Topkapi Palace, the empire’s headquarters.

Since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, the palace has become a museum, where the Holy Relics are being exhibited to local and foreign tourists.

Below are photos of some relics located in the Topkapi Palace.

The grail, from which the Prophet Mohammed was believed to drink water, is one of the items exhibited in the Chamber of the Holy Relics in Topkapi Palace in Istanbul. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

Sakal-i Serif or Prophet Mohammed’s beard hair, which is considered sacred by Muslims, inside a casing exhibited in the Chamber of the Holy Relics in Topkapi Palace. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

Prophet Mohammed’s bow and its sheath is one of the other items exhibited in the Chamber of the Holy Relics inside Topkapi Palace in Istanbul. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

A sword of one of Prophet Mohammed’s companions. There are other swords believed to belong to Prophet Mohammed and his most passionate companions including Ali and Omar, who became caliphs after him. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

The pattern stamp of a handkerchief, which had been used by the Ottomans to kiss the Prophet Mohammed’s cloak during ceremonies held in the sultan’s Privy Room in the Topkapi Palace, Istanbul. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

Destimal, or a handkerchief, which had been used by the Ottomans to kiss the Prophet Mohammed’s cloak during ceremonies held in the sultan’s Privy Room in Topkapi Palace, Istanbul. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

The gold-cloured lock and key of Kaaba, the most sacred place for Muslims around the world, is among the Holy Relics kept in Topkapi Palace. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

An outside view of the Privy Room of Topkapi Palace, where the Ottoman sultans resided and ruled a large part of the known world from the conquest of Istanbul in 1453 to the mid-19th Century. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

An outside view of Topkapi Palace, which was the central headquarters of the Ottoman Empire, located on a peninsula in the heart of the old city of Istanbul. (Credit: Topkapi Palace Museum / TRTWorld)

Source: TRT World