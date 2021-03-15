Insight

The Golden Temple, the holiest site in Sikhism, has been providing 50,000-75,000 individuals with a fresh vegetarian meal everyday during the pandemic.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, is on of the most famous spiritual sites in Sikhism. Also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, the temple is home to one of the biggest community kitchens — Guru Ramdas Langar — across the globe.

Every day, food made here is served to around 50,000-75,000 individuals, but on special religious occasions, that number can go as high as 150,000.

The pandemic had halted religious gatherings in most parts of the country, including gurdwaras (Sikh religious places) to contain the virus. But the community kitchen stayed open serving thousands of people food, as its always done.

Earlier during India's strict lockdown, just under 50 people kept the kitchen open, cooking up to 50,000 meals a day.

There are two halls that host around 5,000 individuals all at once. Likewise, there is no separation: the kitchen is open and free to all, paying little heed to belief or ethnicity.

Guru Ramdas Langar is run by volunteers, who are cook, serve food and wash up. The langar serves fresh vegetarian meals all day and night.

Individuals walk past the Golden Temple, the most important spiritual site of Sikhism. (Bhat Burhan / TRTWorld)

Individuals wait in a queue to enter the hall. Around 50,000-75,000 individuals eat food in the Golden Temple every day. (Bhat Burhan / TRTWorld)

Chefs await to prepare dal (lentil soup) in big containers. The kitchen has more than 15 chefs who work in shifts. (Bhat Burhan / TRTWorld)

Men and women volunteers work together to prepare vegetables. Some 500 volunteers are needed each day to keep the kitchen running. (Bhat Burhan / TRTWorld)

Women volunteers prepare roti (Indian bread). Around 200,000 rotis are prepared every day which is later served to individuals visiting the kitchen. (Bhat Burhan / TRTWorld)

Volunteers set ablaze the firewood used to prepare meals. Few thousand kilograms of wood is used everyday. (Bhat Burhan / TRTWorld)

Men volunteers serve food in the hall. (Bhat Burhan / TRTWorld)

Women volunteers wash and clean utensils. The utensils are washed more than four times to ensure hygiene. (Bhat Burhan / TRTWorld)

Source: TRT World