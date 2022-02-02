Insight

Ghulam Mohammad Zaz is the last of eight generations of craftsmen specialising in classical Hindustani instruments in Kashmir’s capital.

In the heart of Srinagar’s old city, lives Ghulam Mohammad Zaz, an octogenarian whose expertise lies in hand-crafting musical instruments.

Zaz lives in a small house that’s built on the banks of river Jhelum, and the place where he works stands on the same block, just a few footsteps away.

However, when temperatures plummet to sub-zero in the Himalayan region during winter, Zaz does not go to his workshop — a small confined room, on the second floor of the 300-year-old building, roughly spread across 80 square feet, with mud-plastered walls and half-broken windows. The dimly lit staircase leading to the artisan’s workshop is so narrow that another person can not pass at the same time.

Zaz crafts and styles an array of stringed classical Hindustani musical instruments like Rababs, Sitars and Santoors. Some of his masterpieces have been played by acclaimed Kashmiri musicians like the legendary Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Sharma has received several national and international awards, including India’s highest civilian awards like Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan.

Zaz inherited the craft from his ancestors, who have been making instruments for seven generations. He belongs to the eighth generation, and inevitably the last, as his ancestral legacy has run its course: Zaz has three daughters who have chosen different lines of work, and his art will likely one day fade into the abyss.

“This trade has given me livelihood and contentment. I have no remorse that there’s no one after me,” said Zaz.

During the second wave of the pandemic, Zaz contracted the Covid-19 virus and was bedridden for nearly three months. And since then, he finds it difficult to work as industriously as he would before.

Although his working hours have gone down, Zaz, the last Santoor-maker of Kashmir’s capital city, is not disillusioned.

“I am happy, and will keep on doing this as long my health allows,” added the old man, who started his journey as an apprentice in 1953 when he was just 12 years old.

Ghulam Mohammad Zaz, 80, the last Santoor maker of Kashmir’s capital city, sits quietly in the confines of his workshop. (Shah Umar / TRTWorld)

Zaz busy tuning the Rabab he has made for a client based in the South Indian city of Bangalore. In front of him lies another handmade instrument called the Santoor, which he has crafted for a client based in Dubai. (Shah Umar / TRTWorld)

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s photo (top left) hangs on the grime-covered wall of Zaz’s workshop. Sharma is a globally acclaimed musician who was born in Kashmir and has received awards like Padma Shree and Padma Vibhushan, considered as the fourth and the second highest civilian honours conferred by the Indian Republic. (Shah Umar / TRTWorld)

Zaz sits in a makeshift workspace— a hall on the second floor of his house. Owing to the harsh winter, Zaz finds the hall warmer than the workshop where he would usually work. (Shah Umar / TRTWorld)

Zaz lives in Srinagar’s old city. A skyline of Zaz's hometown is seen in the picture. The wooden bridge, Zaina Kadal, seen in the picture was built by Sultan Zainul Aabideen in the 15th century, and hence the name ‘Zaina’ Kadal. (Shah Umar / TRTWorld)

Zaz with his grandsons Saadat (left) and Hassan (right). (Shah Umar / TRTWorld)

Source: TRT World