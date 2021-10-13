Fast News
The coalition led by Saudi Arabia says it has killed at least 108 Iran-backed rebels and destroyed dozens of their military vehicles in an air strike south of the strategic city of Marib in the past 24 hours.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels has said that it killed more than 100 of the Iran-backed insurgents in air strikes south of the strategic city of Marib.
"We have conducted 19 operations targeting (Houthi) militia members in the past 24 hours in Abdiya, destroying 12 of their military vehicles and their losses exceeded 108 members," the coalition said in a statement carried by state-run Al-Ekhbariya television on Wednesday.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies