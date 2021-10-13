Fast News

The coalition led by Saudi Arabia says it has killed at least 108 Iran-backed rebels and destroyed dozens of their military vehicles in an air strike south of the strategic city of Marib in the past 24 hours.

Smoke rises from a Houthi missile attack near the Kassara frontline during clashes with Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition, in Marib, Yemen on June 20, 2021 (AP)

"We have conducted 19 operations targeting (Houthi) militia members in the past 24 hours in Abdiya, destroying 12 of their military vehicles and their losses exceeded 108 members," the coalition said in a statement carried by state-run Al-Ekhbariya television on Wednesday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies