Xi: China ready to boost ties with North Korea
Chinese President vows to “enhance strategic communication” with Pyongyang in a message to Kim Jong-un marking North Korea’s 77th founding anniversary.
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and China’s Xi Jinping shake hands during their bilateral summit in Beijing, September 4, 2025. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

China is ready to enhance strategic communication with North Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a congratulatory message over the 77th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, Chinese state media reported.

China is willing to maintain close cooperation with North Korea for regional and world peace and development, Xi's message said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said Beijing stands ready to “enhance strategic communication, maintain close exchanges and cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and join hands to promote China-DPRK friendship,” the state-run reported.

Xi pointed out the “socialist cause” of the two countries and called on both sides to make greater contributions to “peace and development” in the region and the world at large.

Diplomatic ties

Following the liberation of the Korean peninsula from Japanese rule at the end of the Second World War, a communist regime was set up in the northern part.

A new Supreme People's Assembly was elected in August 1948, and on September 3, a new constitution was promulgated.

The DPRK was officially proclaimed on September 9, 1948 with Kim Il Sung as its first premier.

The two nations this year mark the 76th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Kim travelled to Beijing aboard his special train last week to attend a massive Chinese military parade along with Xi and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Kim vowed to steadily develop ties with China during a summit with Xi in Beijing last Thursday, a day after China held its largest military parade.

