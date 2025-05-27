One of the darkest chapters in Türkiye’s democratic history—marked by the suspension of the Constitution, the dissolution of Parliament, and the execution of a sitting prime minister—took place 65 years ago.

On May 27, 1960, the Turkish military carried out the country’s first coup.

Following the transition to a multi-party political system in 1946, the Democrat Party (DP) came to power in the 1950 elections, winning 53 percent of the vote and securing 416 parliamentary seats.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP), which had ruled for 27 years, was reduced to just 69 seats. The DP became the first party to come to power through free elections.

Celal Bayar became President, Refik Koraltan was elected Speaker of Parliament, and the first Menderes cabinet was formed on May 22, 1950.

The new government quickly initiated reforms and, in June 1950, retired top-ranking officers in the Turkish Armed Forces on the suspicion of a coup plot.

Among them were Chief of General Staff General Abdurrahman Nafiz Gurman, commanders of the military branches, 15 generals, and 150 colonels.

During the DP’s tenure, the concept of "national will" was emphasised. The number of tractors in agricultural use increased significantly, resulting in a rise in crop production. The government also made notable strides in education, industry, transportation, and healthcare.

Then, tensions escalated between the DP and CHP. In 1953, a controversial bill enabling the transfer of CHP's assets to the Treasury was passed, deepening the political divide.

The DP further solidified its hold on power in the 1954 elections, winning 57 percent of the vote and 502 seats, while the CHP was left with only 31 deputies. Criticism was increasingly directed toward Ismet Inonu, whose opposition tactics grew more aggressive.

‘You’re choking a prime minister—what more freedom could there be?’

While the DP consolidated its authority, signs of an economic crisis began to emerge. Tensions also grew between the government and the military, though Prime Minister Adnan Menderes sought to ease them.

Amid internal party disagreements, 19 MPs broke away to form the Liberty Party. The economic downturn caused widespread public discontent.

In September 1955, following rumours of an explosion near Ataturk’s birthplace in Thessaloniki, violent riots broke out in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir. Shops, places of worship, and cemeteries belonging to minorities were targeted, leading many to emigrate from Türkiye.

University students launched protests against the government. In a demonstration in Istanbul’s Beyazit Square, Turan Emeksiz, a forestry student, was fatally shot in the head, reportedly by police, leading to further unrest. Martial law was declared in Istanbul and Ankara.

On May 5, 1960, students gathered in Kizilay Square under the code "555K" (5th of the 5th month at 5 p.m.). Menderes tried to speak to the crowd, but a student grabbed him by the throat. When asked what he wanted, the student replied, "Freedom." Menderes responded with the now-iconic line:

"You’re choking a prime minister—what more freedom could there be?"

On May 21, military cadets conducted a silent march to the Victory Monument in Ankara, signalling a deepening military disapproval of the government.

Coup Announcement via radio