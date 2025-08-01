Tribal leaders in Gaza rejected controversial aid distribution centres overseen by Israel and the United States, calling them humiliating and complicit in Palestinians' suffering across the besieged enclave.

Husni Salman al Mughni, head of the Supreme Authority for Tribal Affairs, told reporters on Friday in Gaza that the system “offers cartons of aid in exchange for dozens of Palestinian lives each day.”

“Our children are left naked and starving in the streets, with no food, water, or electricity,” he said. “We are watching a slow death unfold daily while the world stands by in silence.”

His remarks came as US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff toured an aid centre in Rafah run by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a program Palestinians say is being used to pressure them into displacement.

Al Mughni invited Witkoff to “walk through Gaza and see the devastation and famine left by Israel, the tents, the elderly, women, and children wasting away under the burning summer sun without shelter or basic necessities.”

He stressed that most of the aid does not reach those in need. “It is the strong and corrupt, coordinating with the occupation, who seize it. The elderly and vulnerable cannot even reach the distribution points,” he said.

“This degrading system is unacceptable,” he continued. “We demand the right to live with dignity, to rebuild our homeland, and to secure true human rights, not conditional aid wrapped in humiliation.”

The tribal leader warned that the humanitarian disaster is worsening by the day. “Despite claims of aid deliveries, hunger remains unrelieved,” he said. “Our children continue to die slowly in full view of the world.”