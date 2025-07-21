Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to remain in his position despite projections showing his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) losing its majority in the Upper House of parliament in one of the most turbulent elections in Japan's recent history, local media reported.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito won around 41 of the 125 seats contested, short of the 50 needed to retain a majority, Nippon TV and TBS projected based on exit polls on Monday.

Early projections showed that the coalition was unlikely to retain its majority in the crucial elections, with the ruling bloc and opposition locked in a neck-and-neck contest to secure the 125 seats in the 248-member House of Councillors.

Nationwide voter turnout stood at an estimated 58.52 percent as of 4 am Monday, Japan Today reported, higher than the 52.05 percent seen in the previous Upper House election in 2022.

The LPD is still the single largest party in the Upper House, with initial reports suggesting that the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) is positioned to be the second largest party.

Related TRT Global - Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt

Ishiba vows to carry on

Ishiba said he is determined to remain in office despite the expected blow to his party.

"We must humbly and sincerely accept the harsh situation," he told a news conference, NHK reported.

Asked if he intends to remain as prime minister and ruling party leader, he said: "That's right."

"We are engaged in extremely critical tariff negotiations with the US...We must never derail these negotiations," he added, referring to efforts to beat an August 1 deadline for higher US tariffs.