US media outlets are increasingly filled with stories and op-ed columns drawing comparisons to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, hailing “a dazzling series of victories” by Israel. These narratives often portray Israel, a small state, as having launched “brilliant” attacks on Iran, a country of 92 million, targeting its top leadership and nuclear scientists.

In the context of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government's genocidal campaign in Gaza, these Israeli strikes are framed by much of the Western media as a courageous war cry in a righteous battle against a so-called evil regime in Tehran.

Yet Israel, unlike other states in the region, has nuclear weapons, receives state-of-the-art weaponry from Washington, and is shielded by sophisticated American air defences. Should the US formally enter this ongoing war, the consequences could be far more destabilising than many in the West anticipate.

“A potential US entry into the Israel-Iran war would mark a pivotal turning point—not just for the trajectory of the conflict, but for the entire Middle East and international order,” which could fundamentally reshape the Muslim-Arab majority region, says Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King's College London and director of MENA Analytica.

“It would embolden hardline actors across the region and possibly fracture the nascent détente that the Gulf states have been trying to build with Iran,” he tells TRT World, suggesting it could force key platers—especially Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman— to choose sides.

Krieg adds that US involvement could derail ongoing Gulf-led diplomatic efforts, particularly the Qatar-Oman initiative aimed at reviving nuclear negotiations.

If the US were to intervene, Iran’s weakened regional allies in its Axis of Resistance, a coalition of Shia forces from Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, and Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah, might be reactivated in a desperate bid to stretch US capacity across multiple fronts.

“What began as a shadow war is evolving into a protracted, multi-domain confrontation with no clear exit—but with immense risks of regional implosion,” he adds.

Though Iran is currently fending off Israeli attacks, direct US involvement could cause Tehran to gradually lose ground, says Sergei Markov, a leading Russian political analyst and former advisor to President Vladimir Putin. He argues that Israeli strikes so far appear more effective than Iran’s responses.

Still, Markov notes that much uncertainty surrounds the conflict, not least because of the improbability of a US ground invasion and the unpredictable reaction of Iranian society. “Some parts of the Iranian population have radical views and are ready to fight,” Markov tells TRT World.

Stability or more tension?

Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat and senior official in President George W. Bush's administration during the Iraq War, doubts that President Trump would order a full-scale ground invasion of Iran. He reminds us that the American public has little appetite for new foreign interventions.

Instead, Bryza envisions a more limited operation: targeted strikes on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility using bunker-busters bombs, paired with continued logistical support for Israeli air campaigns. Trump “hopes” that after such attacks, “the war would be over,” he explains.

“If Israel and the US together were able to destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities and prospects in the future, we would see a more stable Middle East with a lower risk of nuclear catastrophe,” Bryza tells TRT World.