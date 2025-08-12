WAR ON GAZA
Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
Producer: Hiba Ramadan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
August 12, 2025

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after Europe’s football governing body failed to mention that he was killed by Israel while waiting for humanitarian aid in Palestine’s Gaza.

In a brief post on X on August 9, UEFA called the former national team member “a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Salah responded to the tweet: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?

”The Palestine Football Association said that Al-Obeid, 41, was killed by an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza.

Al-Obeid, born in Gaza and a father of five, is seen as one of the brightest stars in Palestinian football history. He played 24 official matches for the national team and scored two goals.

Israel has killed over 800 Palestinian athletes since October 7 2023, according to Palestinian officials.

