When Bari Weiss, who once declared herself a "Zionist fanatic", walks into CBS News as editor-in-chief, she'll bring something the former home of Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite has not seen in its nearly century-long history: a leader whose career has been built on challenging and disrupting journalism's most august institutions.

The 41-year-old journalist's ascent from opinion page and book review editor to network news chief represents one of the most unorthodox appointments in broadcast journalism history.

Paramount Skydance acquired Weiss's online publication The Free Press in a deal announced on Monday, elevating its iconoclastic founder to the new role where she will report directly to Paramount CEO David Ellison, the son of the billionaire tech mogul Larry Ellison.

The deal is valued at $150 million, according to a source familiar with the deal terms. Unlike her predecessors, Weiss has never managed a television newsroom, never operated foreign bureaus, and is not known to have produced broadcast news content.

What she has done is build a media company from scratch after walking away from the New York Times in 2020 with a blistering resignation letter accusing it of abandoning its role of writing the first draft of history in favor of satisfying "the narrowest of audiences."

At a TED Talk in April 2024, she said she voted for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012 and Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden for president in 2016 and 2020.

She is proudly pro-Israel and believes in gay marriage "so much so that I'm actually in one myself." But she also believes that mandatory school lockdowns during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic were "a big mistake" and that people should be hired based on merit.

At CBS, Weiss will "shape editorial priorities, champion core values across platforms, and lead innovation in how the organization reports and delivers the news," Paramount said in a statement.

Weiss stated her belief in the Paramount chief and his team in a statement confirming the agreement.

"They are doubling down because they believe in news. Because they have courage. Because they love this country. And because they understand, as we do, that America cannot thrive without common facts, common truths, and a common reality," she wrote.

Jewish identity

Weiss' journalism often circles back to her Jewish identity.

As a sophomore at Columbia University, she was a member of a group of Jewish students who complained they were intimidated by pro-Palestine professors for their views.

The university convened a panel to investigate the allegations, but found only one instance of unacceptable behavior.

Her book, "How to Fight Anti-Semitism," examined "rising anti-Semitism" through the lens of the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh — the very synagogue where she became a bat mitzvah.

Eleven Jews were killed as they prayed in what remains the deadliest attack on Jews in American history. Early in her career, Weiss worked as a senior editor at Tablet, an online magazine of Jewish life, before joining the Wall Street Journal in 2013.

She spent four years as an op-ed and book review editor, leaving after encountering resistance to political op-ed pieces that were viewed as "too anti-Trump," she told Reason magazine.

Weiss joined the New York Times as a staff editor and writer in the opinion section in 2017 to expand the ideological range of the opinion staff during Trump’s first term, according to an account in the Times.

She would later describe the experience as a whipsaw-like transition, going from "being the most progressive person at the Wall Street Journal to being the most right-winged person at the New York Times."