TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan, Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on peace efforts as valuable for regional stability.
Erdogan, Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process
Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the agreement reached with Azerbaijan. / AA
August 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the request of the Armenian side.

According to a social media post by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Monday, the two leaders discussed peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the agreement reached with Azerbaijan, saying it demonstrated that a desire for peace is important for regional stability, and stressed that the step taken should be translated into concrete actions.

The president also stated that technical talks will continue to advance the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia and that efforts in this direction will continue.

RelatedTRT Global - Armenia hails 'historic' Azerbaijan talks, eyes milestone with Türkiye

'Historic breakthrough'

Recommended

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White House on Friday, marking a formal end to decades of conflict between the two South Caucasus nations.

The accord was sealed during a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump, who described the agreement inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a "historic breakthrough."

As part of the agreement, Trump lifted restrictions on US military cooperation with Azerbaijan and announced that American companies would make significant investments in both countries, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Explore
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay