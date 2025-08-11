Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the request of the Armenian side.
According to a social media post by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Monday, the two leaders discussed peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the agreement reached with Azerbaijan, saying it demonstrated that a desire for peace is important for regional stability, and stressed that the step taken should be translated into concrete actions.
The president also stated that technical talks will continue to advance the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia and that efforts in this direction will continue.
'Historic breakthrough'
Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White House on Friday, marking a formal end to decades of conflict between the two South Caucasus nations.
The accord was sealed during a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump, who described the agreement inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a "historic breakthrough."
As part of the agreement, Trump lifted restrictions on US military cooperation with Azerbaijan and announced that American companies would make significant investments in both countries, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and technology.