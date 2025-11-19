Sudan has praised peace efforts by the US and Saudi Arabia to stop bloodshed in the country.

In a statement on X, the Transitional Sovereignty Council welcomed "the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United States to bring just and equitable peace to Sudan."

It thanked Washington and Riyadh for their "interest and continuous efforts to stop the Sudanese bloodshed" and affirmed Sudan’s readiness to engage seriously with the two countries "to achieve the peace that the Sudanese people have long awaited."

The statement came shortly after President Donald Trump said that the US is "going to start working on Sudan" at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Abdel Fattah al Burhan, chairman of the council and army chief, also thanked the Saudi prince and Trump personally on his X account.