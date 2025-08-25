Authorities in Gaza have said that at least 20 Palestinians, including five journalists and a firefighter, were killed and several others wounded on Monday in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Those killed also included Hussam Al Masri, who worked as a photojournalist for the Reuters news agency; Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked as a journalist with several media outlets, including The Independent Arabic and The Associated Press news agency; Ahmed Abu Aziz, who worked for the Quds Feed Network, Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Salama and Reuters’s contributor Moaz Abu Taha.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Israeli military targeted the top floor of the emergency building, known as the “Al-Yassin” floor.

Gaza authorities said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex’s buildings with two air strikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

In a separate attack on journalists, Palestinian journalist Hassan Douhan was shot dead by Israeli forces in Khan Younis, bringing Monday's death toll of reporters to six and the overall number of journalists killed by Israel since October 2023 to 246.

Several countries, rights groups, the UN, the OIC and media organisations have condemned the Israeli attack.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the Israeli strike, saying the ruthless Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government is relentlessly continuing its brutal assaults to destroy everything that relates to humanity.

Türkiye's presidential communications office also called Israel's latest strikes on Gaza "an attack on press freedom and another war crime."

"Israel, which continues its atrocities without regard for any humanitarian or legal principles, is under the illusion that it can prevent the truth from being revealed through its systematic attacks on journalists," Burhanettin Duran, Turkish Head of Communications, said in a post on X.

US

US President Donald Trump expressed displeasure at a series of Israeli air strikes on Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex.

"I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

UK

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was horrified by the Israeli strikes.

"Horrified by Israel’s attack on Nasser Hospital. Civilians, healthcare workers and journalists must be protected. We need an immediate ceasefire," Lammy said on X.

Spain

Spain condemned Israel's attack, calling it a "flagrant" and "unacceptable" violation of humanitarian law.

"The Spanish government condemns the Israeli attack on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of four journalists and innocent civilians," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Germany

Germany said it was "shocked by the killing of several journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians."

"This attack must be investigated," the foreign ministry said on X, also calling on Israel to "allow immediate independent foreign media access and afford protection for journalists operating in Gaza".

Italy

Israel must ensure the safety of journalists in Gaza, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"On the subject of the media in Gaza, we have already approved a document together with many other countries. Our position on press freedom remains unchanged,” Tajani said, referring to last week's joint statement by 27 countries.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has described Israeli strikes as 'intolerable' and urged Tel Aviv to respect international law.

Qatar

Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned the strike as "a new episode in the ongoing series of heinous crimes" by Israel.