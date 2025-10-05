WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel kills 70 Palestinians in Gaza despite claims of reduced aggression — Hamas
Hamas called on Arab and Islamic nations to protect Palestinians and provide relief and increase their pressure to end the war.
Israel kills 70 Palestinians in Gaza despite claims of reduced aggression — Hamas
A statement from the Gaza Media Office said the Israeli army carried out 93 air strikes, killing 70 people, including 47 in Gaza City. / AA
October 5, 2025

Israel has killed 70 more Palestinians, including women and children, in its air strikes in besieged Gaza, despite claims of scaling back its aggression against civilians, Hamas said.

"This ongoing bloody escalation exposes the lies of the claims of the war criminal Netanyahu's government regarding reducing military operations against defenceless civilians," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement on Saturday.

It urged the international community, Arab and Islamic countries, to assume their legal and humanitarian "responsibilities" by protecting Palestinians, providing relief and intensifying pressure to end the two-year "war of extermination" and starvation in Gaza.

A statement from the Gaza Media Office said the Israeli army carried out 93 air strikes, killing 70 people, including 47 in Gaza City.

That was after US President Donald Trump urged Israel on Friday to "stop bombing Gaza immediately" after Hamas announced its willingness to release Israeli captives under his ceasefire proposal, saying he believed the movement was "ready for lasting peace."

Egypt announced on Saturday that it will host Israeli and Hamas delegations on Monday to discuss details of a prisoner exchange as part of Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

Trump unveiled his 20-point plan on September 29, including the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours of Israel's approval, a ceasefire and the disarmament of Hamas.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - Israel reportedly plans to maintain military presence at 3 military sites in Gaza after peace plan

Israel's genocide

Tel Aviv estimates that 48 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 20 alive.

Israel, meanwhile, holds around 11,100 Palestinian captives, many of whom face torture, hunger, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups.​​​​​​​

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage so far in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
Freedom aid flotilla 150 nautical miles from Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade, organisers say
Italy's Meloni says she and her ministers have been denounced to ICC for Gaza genocide complicity
In pictures: Worldwide protests as Israel’s brutal war on Gaza enters third year
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
9 major lies Israel promoted after October 7, 2023 to justify genocide in Gaza
By Noureldein Ghanem
European MPs slam Israel over flotilla raid, demand release of activists
US statement notes 1,200 Israeli victims, but skips 67,000+ Palestinians killed in genocide
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Hamas renews commitment to resistance on second anniversary of Gaza genocide
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Interactive: Gaza’s amputee children in Israel’s two-year genocide
By Nurdan Erdogan
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations