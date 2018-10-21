TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
UK family uses tuk tuk to raise awareness about epilepsy deaths
More than 65 million people have epilepsy worldwide. But many of those are not aware of the risk of a sudden death.
UK family uses tuk tuk to raise awareness about epilepsy deaths
Research shows people with epilepsy are at least 11 times more likely to die prematurely. (TRT World screen shot) / TRTWorld
October 21, 2018

A UK family that suffered a sudden loss of one of its loved ones at a young age to epilepsy has joined a struggle to spread knowledge about the disease using a tuk tuk.

The family has reached in Istanbul, Turkey after travelling thousands of kilometres across Europe.

More than 65 million people have epilepsy worldwide. But many of those are never told about the risk of a sudden death. 

Recommended

In the UK, about a thousand people die each year from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. 

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal