Crackdown on crime at heart of Bolsonaro's Brazil presidency bid
With the world's highest number of murders, Brazil has long been one of the most dangerous places to live. Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has promised to change that with policies that some see as controversial.
Brazil's Presidential pre-candidate and conservative lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro, speaks during a meeting of the "In Defense of Muncipalities" congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. / AP
October 26, 2018

The absence of safety and security has become a major concern for people in Brazil, and the leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro says he has put it on top of his political agenda.

Bolsonaro last week said that if he is elected, he intends to use the armed forces for routine street patrols, describing the country as "at war."

The far-right lawmaker and former army captain also said in an interview with Band TV that he would discuss the idea with his proposed defence minister and state governments, which are responsible for public safety. 

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government issued a decree allowing the military to take control over the state of Rio de Janeiro in order to fight gang violence. 

Since then, there has been an unprecedented number of civilian deaths at the hands of the security forces. But the people living in these slums are also paying a price.

"City of God" is one of the infamous slums, still controlled by gangs involved in the arms and drugs trades.

According to the Public Defender's Office, military-style operations targeting residential areas have become more frequent and aggressive.

Brazilians agree that security is a major problem in the country but there appears no perfect solution, and some fear the promised tougher policies of their new president may make their lives even harder.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
