Protesters blocked roads in Pakistan's major cities for a second day on Thursday, opposing a Supreme Court decision the previous day to acquit a woman on death row for blasphemy allegations, media said.

Protesters blocked roughly 10 key roads in the southern city of Karachi and others in eastern Lahore, Geo TV and other channels said.

Private schools in both cites were shut, as well as in the capital, Islamabad.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Islamabad.

Groups of about 200 protesters from the Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) party sat under large tents, listening to speeches on two blocked roads in Karachi.

In one speech, a TLP speaker exhorted supporters to light new fires if the police managed to douse burning tyres and other objects they had already set ablaze.

The demonstrators were protesting against the court's decision to free Asia Bibi, who had been living on death row since 2010, as the first woman sentenced to death by hanging under Pakistan's tough blasphemy laws.

TRT World spoke to Imtiaz Gul of the Center for Research and Security Studies for more.

Insufficient evidence