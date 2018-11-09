A plan to start repatriating Rohingya Muslims back to Myanmar is premature and the refugees are "terrified" about leaving Bangladesh where they sought refuge, dozens of aid agencies working in the region said Friday.

UN officials say the country's military leaders should be investigated for genocide but Myanmar has rebuffed the calls, arguing it was only defending itself against Rohingya militants who attacked police posts.

Both Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation agreement in November last year to allow Rohingya to return but many fear going back without guarantees of citizenship, freedom of movement and safety.

However the governments confirmed in recent weeks that they were pushing ahead with the first large-scale repatriation set for mid-November, prompting an outcry from activists who say conditions on the ground in Rakhine are not adequate to take the refugees back.

"They are terrified about what will happen to them if they are returned to Myanmar now, and distressed by the lack of information they have received," the group of 42 aid agencies and civil society groups said in a statement that referred to the push as "dangerous."

"They fled to Bangladesh to seek safety and they are very grateful to the Government of Bangladesh for giving them a safe haven."

Myanmar and Bangladesh signs statement

Oxfam, World Vision and Save the Children were among the groups working in Myanmar and Bangladesh that signed the statement.