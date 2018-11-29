Turkey and other nations will address challenges faced by the global economy at this week’s G20 summit in Argentina, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

“We will determine the steps that we will take to eliminate the main risks to the world economy by evaluating the global economic outlook,” Erdogan said while speaking to journalists at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before departing for Buenos Aires, where the two-day meeting will be held beginning Friday.

Erdogan also said he would meet with his US counterpart on the sidelines of the summit.

“We will discuss [northern Syria’s] Manbij issue with US President Donald Trump in Argentina,” he said.

Turkish and US troops began joint patrols in Manbij, northeast of the Aleppo Governorate in Syria, on November 1 as part of an agreement that focuses on the withdrawal of YPG militants from the city to stabilise the region.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK which is designated a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The PKK terror organisation has taken over 40,000 lives in its 40-year campaign.

The US has said the YPG is an “ally” in the fight against Daesh despite Turkey’s objections that one cannot use a terror group to fight another terror group.