What is the G20?

The G20 Summit will start in less than a day, on November 30 in the Argentinian capital city of Buenos Aires.

Every year since 1999 the 20 countries with the highest global GDP, plus the EU, come together to address global issues. Since 2008 in the aftermath of the financial crises, the heads of states have been meeting.

Inspired by the G7, which started in 1976, the G20 is an international forum for national governments and central banks' heads to meet and discuss topics like migration, climate change and the global economy.

This year's main agenda is "Cooperation in an Era of Isolationism."

In order to sustain continuity and consistency, a system called the ‘troika’ is designed where three countries – previous, present and future presidency holders, work in close cooperation and in dialogue with one another.

Germany, Argentina and Japan constituted this year’s troika since Germany held the presidency last year while Japan will hold it next year.

Working Tracks

The G20 has two working tracks:

Finance Track

The primary focus is on global economic and financial issues such as monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policies, infrastructure investment, financial regulation, financial inclusion and international taxation.

It will facilitate meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors and their deputies, which are held throughout the year.

The Sherpa Track

The focus is on broader issues such as political engagement, anti-corruption, development, trade, gender equality, energy and climate change.

Each member country attends these meetings with their respective ministers and emissaries.

Engagement Groups

Additionally, the G20 members established the Engagement Groups where representatives of different civil society stakeholders from the G20 states also meet.

"They represent the scientific and research community, the private sector and trade unions, women and young people, and non-governmental organisations. They meet in tandem with the G20 and keep up a dialogue with policymakers," according to the G20.

Agendas for the Argentina 2018 Summit

Under the theme of “Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development,” the G20 in Argentina aims this year to prioritise the issues of development, fairness and sustainability.

The discussions this year revolve around the following questions: