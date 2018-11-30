Children are bearing the brunt of five years of fighting in Central African Republic as thousands are trapped in armed groups, many suffer sexual violence, tens of thousands go hungry and one in four have fled their homes, the United Nations children’s agency said on Friday.

The new report pleads for millions in funding for one of the world’s most “neglected” crises.

Deeply impoverished Central African Republic has faced inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the capital, Bangui. Mostly Christian anti-Balaka militias fought back, resulting in thousands of people killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Escalating violence

Violence has intensified and spread in the past year after a period of relative peace as armed groups battle over lands rich in gold, diamonds and uranium.

Fighters often target civilians rather than each other, attacking health facilities and schools, mosques and churches and camps for displaced people, the UNICEF report said. At least half of the more than 640,000 people displaced are children.

“This crisis is taking place in one of the poorest and least developed countries in the world, and one of the most dangerous for humanitarian workers,” said Christine Muhigana, UNICEF’s Representative in Central African Republic. “Conditions for children are desperate.”

Children are often separated from their parents amid the violence, becoming vulnerable to armed groups who now control four-fifths of the country, UNICEF said.

Thousands of children, mostly boys, are thought to be in armed groups. Thousands more, most of them girls, are sexually exploited and abused.

One former child soldier told the UN agency that “you are given a weapon and you use it. . If told to kill or attack, you do it.” Other former child soldiers, freed from the armed groups, later returned so they could make money, he said.