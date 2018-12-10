France’s iconic yellow vest protests are just one of many European movements that reflect people’s growing disenchantment with their governments. Here is a look at what people are upset about.

The French seek lower taxes

France’s yellow vest protesters encompass people across the political right and left. What unites this leaderless group is the sentiment that President Emmanuel Macron and his government are out of touch with ordinary people in provincial France.

The protests initially began in objection to tax hikes on the price of fuel but have since spiralled into a mass movement against ex-banker Macron. The protesters overwhelmingly hail from rural and small-town France but have different goals that range from lower taxes to Macron's resignation.

Anyone donning a “gilet jaune” can join the protests, becoming a unifying symbol and equaliser in a disparate movement.

Belgians want higher purchasing power

The discontentment bubbling in France appears to have spilled over into neighbouring Belgium as yellow vests have also thronged the streets of Brussels. These protesters appear to hail in part from a populist movement that is angry at government policy in general. It also appears to highlight a widening gulf between mainstream politicians and the voters who put them in power.

However, Belgium’s yellow vest movement has spelled out on Facebook a list of demands to the government. Alongside more radical demands, such as seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel, the people want lower electricity and water costs, referendums to be held over new legislation, lower retirement ages and higher pension pages.

Hungarians do not want to be chained to their desks

In Hungary, protesters are rallying against a proposed new labour law that has been dubbed by critics as a “slave law” largely due to the fact that it allows employers to ask for up to 400 hours of overtime work per year.

This modification to the labour code that was submitted to parliament last week has sparked criticism. It could potentially add two extra hours to a Hungarian’s average work day, or an extra workday a week.

Hungary has also become a country of cheap labour and citizens are unhappy with this. In the past few years, German luxury automobile industries have located factories to Hungary. Critics speculate that lobby groups working on behalf of these industries have pushed for the increase in overtime flexibility to maximise production.

Hungarians have been unhappy with Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a while now. The last move that struck a nerve was a planned tax on internet data traffic. It was abandoned in late 2014 after tens of thousands of people marched against it.

Italy just doesn’t want austerity

Then there is the discontentment that Italians feel with the way they are being treated by the European Union (EU).

Since the League and the anti-establishment Five Star party formed a coalition government, Italy’s economy has gone into reverse. The new administration's big-spending budget plans have prompted fears of another banking crisis.