Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday said Australia has "no right" to divide Jerusalem.

Mahathir who was in Bangkok to receive an honorary doctorate from Rangsit University critcised Australia's formal recognition of occupied city's West Jerusalem portion as Israel's capital.

"Jerusalem has always been under Palestine, so why are they taking the initiative to divide Jerusalem not belonging to them, but to divide between the Arabs and the Jews. They have no right," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said Australia formally recognises West Jerusalem as Israel's capital but will not move its embassy there immediately from Tel Aviv.

In October, Morrison said he was open to shifting Australia's embassy from Tel Aviv.

'Not acceptable'