At least 13 miners were killed and 10 were injured after a fire, caused by burning methane, erupted in a black coal mine in the east of the Czech Republic, a spokesman for the OKD mining company said Friday.

"In total we have 13 dead miners, 11 Polish and two Czech," OKD spokesman, Ivo Celechovsky, said.

The accident occurred at a depth of 880 metres at the CSM mine in the city of Karvina, about 300 kilometres east of the capital Prague, on Thursday afternoon.

'Huge tragedy'

Rescuers found five dead miners on Thursday and reported eight missing. All of them were also found dead.

Celechovsky said the fire was still burning, with rescuers building barriers to stop it from spreading.

He added they would work there at least until Sunday.

Nada Chattova, a spokeswoman for the hospital in the nearby city of Ostrava, said two men had been treated at its burn centre.

"One was brought in by a helicopter, he is still in a critical condition. The other one is in a stable condition and his life is not in danger," she said.